Hawkeye Community College detention basin bids much lower than expected

WATERLOO — A stormwater detention basin will be installed at Hawkeye Community College for nearly half of the anticipated cost.

The board of trustees this week approved a $99,431 bid with Veracity Excavating of La Porte City for the basin on the northwest side of campus.

"They came in almost $100,000 less than we expected," said President Todd Holcomb. The estimated construction cost was $190,000 with architect and engineering fees of $25,500.

Veracity Excavating was the lowest of nine bidders on the project, but all were under the estimate. Other proposals ranged from $105,915 to $168,999.

"If we had known the bids would be this low, we wouldn't have had to go through a public bidding process," said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance. If the cost of a project is expected to exceed $139,000, state law requires government entities to go through a public bid process.

The basin will be west of the Health Education & Services Center. According to a board memo, it will be large enough to accomodate stormwater runoff from "the existing developed portion of approximately 9.8 acres" in the northwestern part of campus.

Holcomb noted that detention basins are "surface storage that provide flow control" and normally remain dry. A retention basin, one of which exists on campus, typically holds water all the time.

In other business, trustees approved an amendment adding $4.6 million to the 2021-22 budget for the fiscal year ending June 30. That includes $3 million to the general funds for federal stimulus money related to COVID-19 relief and possible new jobs training program expenses. The other $1.6 million is for an escrow payment due this fiscal year on a 2018 bond sale.

They also heard a report from Trustee Barbara McGregor on an ad hoc committee's discussions about including students on the board. "Our recommendation is that we add two student representatives," she said – one each from the liberal arts transfer and technical programs.

The committee proposes that they be non-voting members who don't have to be residents of Hawkeye's 10-county service area with terms of one year or, in the case of some technical programs, the shorter length that they're enrolled. They would need to be earning at least six credits and have a minimum 2.0 grade point average. They could be student employees of the college but not regular part- or full-time staff members.

The committee will work on written guidelines and an application form for interested students and bring that information back to the board.

