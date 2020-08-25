Hawkeye Community College details renovation plans for Grundy Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — All Hawkeye Community College health sciences programs would move under one roof in a proposed renovation of Grundy Hall.

President Todd Holcomb on Tuesday outlined plans to the board of trustees that were developed by a nine-person steering committee working with RDG Planning & Design of Omaha, Neb.

Dental and nursing programs currently are located in the building while those for other health fields are spread across campus or at the Cedar Falls Center. The 78,000 square feet of renovations and a small addition would make space for all them. All Hawkeye science classes, many of which are required courses for the programs would also move to the renovated building.

“We currently have math in there and social studies,” said Holcomb, which would move to other campus locations. “One of the key components here is we’re adding a second anatomy and physiology room.” That will expand access to the class for health sciences students.

“We’ve been working on this since the fall of 2019,” he added. “Primarily, 90% of what we’re doing is remodeling of the building.”