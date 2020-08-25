Hawkeye Community College details renovation plans for Grundy Hall

WATERLOO — All Hawkeye Community College health sciences programs would move under one roof in a proposed renovation of Grundy Hall.
President Todd Holcomb on Tuesday outlined plans to the board of trustees that were developed by a nine-person steering committee working with RDG Planning & Design of Omaha, Neb.
Dental and nursing programs currently are located in the building while those for other health fields are spread across campus or at the Cedar Falls Center. The 78,000 square feet of renovations and a small addition would make space for all them. All Hawkeye science classes, many of which are required courses for the programs would also move to the renovated building.
“We currently have math in there and social studies,” said Holcomb, which would move to other campus locations. “One of the key components here is we’re adding a second anatomy and physiology room.” That will expand access to the class for health sciences students.
“We’ve been working on this since the fall of 2019,” he added. “Primarily, 90% of what we’re doing is remodeling of the building.”
That includes a new dental clinic on the lower level in phase one of the renovation. It would replace the current facility, which would remain open during the remodeling. “After phase one is complete, the dental clinic will move into their new space and renovation will continue,” said Holcomb.
On the upper level, the expansion would include constructing a small ambulance bay. Holcomb noted that the changes will also encompass “a lot of technology and a lot of new equipment.” Much of that would allow for students to participate in training simulations.
A skylight and other upgrades to the building’s interior and exterior would give it a face lift, as well.
Among programs moving to Grundy Hall would be medical assisting, medical lab technology, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, paramedic and emergency medical services.
Holcomb said college officials have heard about a shortage of health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic and he noted the improvements will create more training opportunities in those fields.
“This changes Hawkeye, this changes the Cedar Valley,” he said.
“We’ll come back to you as a board in December to ask for approval of a budget,” Holcomb added, after which bids will be sought. “Our hope is to get construction started in June of ‘21.”
Renovations are expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete.
In other business, trustees approved seeking bids for improvements to a parking lot west of Butler Hall with an estimated cost of $310,000. It will be paid for out of the plant fund levy.
