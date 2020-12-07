 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Community College delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break
Hawkeye Community College delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break

Todd Holcomb

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is delaying the start of spring semester as it takes steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Classes will start on Jan. 19, one week later than originally planned. Spring break will not be held, and the semester will end as scheduled on May 12. Lecture-based courses will start the semester online for the first eight weeks, through March 19. Career and technical programs and labs will be held in-person.

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls has already announced a Jan. 25 start to its spring semester, which will also not include a spring break. Wartburg College in Waverly will begin its next term on Jan. 18.

“We are balancing the health and safety of our students, employees, and community with our commitment to provide quality education,” Hawkeye President Todd Holcomb said in a news release. “We believe these changes will allow students to complete their coursework and make academic progress toward earning their credentials.”

Continuing education, short-term training, and business training programs will run as scheduled.

Spring class registration is underway at the college. Individuals interested in attending Hawkeye can apply online at hawkeyecollege.edu/apply or call the admissions office at (319) 296-4000.

