Hawkeye Community College degree will allow student to work less, be 'more present' for family

She can now let go of the overnight shift five days per week at a gas station convenience store and the weekend technician position at a pharmacy. With just one job, she’ll have more time to care for her brothers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This wasn’t the first time DHS had asked DesRosiers to serve as a guardian for younger family members — including her two youngest brothers.

In 2016, she was a close to finishing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. However, the 22-year-old wasn’t able to complete all of her assignments after being asked by the state agency to care for all six of her younger brothers, something she did for eight months. They had been living either with their dad or grandmother, but at that point she said neither household was “deemed emotionally fit” for the boys.

Along with getting the boys to school each day, she was involved in court hearings over her guardianship. That was later reversed and the children returned to their dad until she was awarded permanent custody of the two youngest. She said the four other boys are living with their grandmother.

The two boys living with her are doing better in school now than they previously had been. She said they are looking to the future, including colleges they’d like to attend and the careers they hope to have.