WATERLOO — Donors and dignitaries, staff and students gathered downtown Tuesday to dedicate Hawkeye Community College’s newest building.
The Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, at 120 Jefferson St., opened earlier this month as construction on the $12.96 million project wrapped up. Students enrolled in adult education and college credit courses have begun classes at the three-story, 45,000-square-foot center.
Replacing the Metro and Martin Luther King Jr. centers, the new building doubles the number of adult education and English learner students those facilities could serve to 4,000 per year. That will allow for expanded credit courses in areas like nursing and computer numerical control machining. The center also features a cafe and child care program on the first floor and an art gallery and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall on the third floor.
“Programming we thought was only a dream has become a reality,” said center director Sandy Jensen, as the ceremony got underway in the community hall. The hall is named in honor of the African-American Heritage League and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center advisory board. The league originally ran the King Center.
“This has been a dream of mine,” said Rosalyn Hodge Middleton, chairwoman of the advisory board. She recalled talking years ago with President Linda Allen about the barriers adult learners face in getting a degree. Middleton said the center’s location and the services provided there could help break down those barriers.
“I’m really, really proud of the job you’ve done,” she said.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart noted that the new center is located on a corridor of recent public and private investment.
“This is a fantastic development in our growing downtown,” he said. “This Hawkeye campus is the epicenter of Waterloo’s unprecedented progress.”
Jay Nardini, chairman of the college’s board of trustees, praised Allen’s vision in the effort to plan and build the center. “We know that generations of students will benefit from her leadership,” he said.
The center is the first major construction project funded through the February 2015 bond referendum approved by voters in the college’s 10-county service area. About $8 million of the cost was paid for through those property tax-backed bonds. Donors are contributing the project’s remaining $5 million.
Allen pointed to the facility’s “innovative services and programs” that will meet a host of needs for students and provide lab space for them to practice skills from speaking English to caring for nursing patients. And she thanked the donors, who were offered naming rights around the building for their financial gifts.
“Without you, we wouldn’t have reached this important milestone today,” she said. That includes the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Trust, whose $2 million lead donation was the largest single financial gift ever given to the college. Miller, founder of VGM Group, died in 2015.
Although the sign with the center’s name has not yet been attached to the front of the building, it was unveiled Tuesday during the ceremony. It is temporarily located on a wall in the community hall.
“The Miller family and, in particular, Van Miller made a point of giving to the community,” said Jim Walsh, VGM’s chairman and general counsel. “He would have been particularly excited about this development because it’s in the center of downtown. We’re glad to see that Van’s money is being put to good use.”
