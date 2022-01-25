Hawkeye Community College creates mask mandate plan after growth in positive COVID-19 tests

WATERLOO — A growing COVID-19 positivity rate among students during recent weeks has caused Hawkeye Community College to plan for a possible mask mandate.

President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees Tuesday that students were testing positive for the virus at the highest rates ever during first three weeks of the month.

According to the college's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 96 new student cases and another 19 among employees during January as of Sunday. That reached 46 students and five staff in the weekly report for Jan. 10-16. It dropped to 30 students and grew to 11 employees Jan. 17-23.

"Last week (Jan. 10-16) was the highest numbers we had seen as a college," said Holcomb. In addition, hospitalizations of people being treated for coronavirus infection across the state surpassed 1,000 during the week and Black Hawk County's 14-day positivity rate was 41.8%.

"In our evolution of COVID responses, we thought that we may need to implement a mask mandate," he noted. "I'm just saying we had some really frank discussions last week. We're trying to look at multiple factors."

College spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore said the high point of new positive tests among students this month was still under 1% of enrollment. However, Hawkeye officials set a 3% rate of student positive tests as the threshold to require masks. The college also began handing out KN-95 masks from its supply to staff and students who were interested in them.

"The concern was omicron is more contagious," said Moore than previous variants of the the virus. "And so we're concerned about the safety of our campus."

She noted that Hawkeye hasn't had protocols in place with face-to-face classes and no social distancing requirements this year. With vaccinations widely available and offered at the college's clinic, 75% of full- and part-time employees have gotten the shots.

Holcomb said officials feared that the numbers would continue going up when they were reported this week. But for both for the college and the broader county and state measures, they declined.

Positive rates for Hawkeye are gathered through testing on campus, contact tracing, self-reporting and data from Black Hawk County's public health department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.