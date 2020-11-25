 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Community College COVID-19 cases decline as more classes move online
Hawkeye Community College COVID-19 cases decline as more classes move online

040715ho-Hawkeye-Horizontal-Logo-New

Hawkeye Community College logo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s COVID-19 cases declined last week as most lecture classes moved online for the rest of the semester.

A total of 32 students and employees told Hawkeye that they tested positive for the virus between Nov. 16 and 22, the college reported Wednesday. That’s a drop from 44 people from the previous week. Numbers of cases at the college had been growing since early October.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

Hawkeye had announced in an update on its website that, starting Nov. 16, students in lecture-based classes would move to remote delivery via Zoom videoconferencing or other online applications. That will continue until the semester ends Dec. 17.

For the past week, 29 of those testing positive were students and three were Hawkeye employees. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.79% of the college’s enrollment and the employees represent 0.41% of its staff.

Since Aug. 24, 291 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 247 students and 44 employees.

