WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College commencement ceremony is set for May 17 at 7 p.m. at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus, 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
The event recognizes fall 2018, spring 2019, and summer 2019 graduates. Keynote speaker is Linda Allen, president of Hawkeye Community College.
Allen has dedicated more than two decades of her career to education. That career includes 13 years at Hawkeye, first as vice president of Academic Affairs, then college president – a position she began in March 2011 and from which she will retire on June 30.
You have free articles remaining.
Student speaker is Kieren Underdown. A native of Lowestoft, England, Underdown graduated from Pakefield High School, then spent two years working toward his goal of coming to the U.S., where he could continue his athletic and academic career. Arriving at Hawkeye in fall 2018, Underdown served as team captain for the RedTail Men’s Soccer team, earning honorable mention on the athletic All-Region XI team and first team All-Region for academics. His hard work and dedication to the soccer program and his studies led to Underdown being named Hawkeye’s 2019 Male Athlete of the Year.
No tickets are necessary to attend the graduation ceremony. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch live online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.