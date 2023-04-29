COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Hawkeye Community College's commencement ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The event recognizes fall 2022, spring 2023, and summer 2023 graduates of the Waterloo college.
Chief Joe Leibold
Drinovsky, Wendy
Keynote speaker will be
Joe Leibold, Waterloo police chief. He is a 33-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, starting in 1990 in the Patrol Division. During his tenure, Leibold has also worked in investigations, tactical unit, crime lab, internal affairs office, training unit for firearms, and field training officer and weapons armorer.
In 2012, he was named patrol commander and captain of police services. Leibold became investigations commander, chief operations officer and public information officer in 2018. He was named assistant police chief in 2020 and appointed chief of police in November 2022.
Leibold is a 1989 graduate of Hawkeye's police science program. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy #235 and the Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar #74, both held at Quantico, Virginia.
Student speaker will be Kayla Walter, a native of New Hampton who is graduating from the liberal arts program. No tickets are necessary to attend the graduation ceremony. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch live online at
www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation.
The McLeod Center is located at 2501 Hudson Road.
