Hawkeye Community College certificate sale will fund training for three companies' new staff
WATERLOO — A little more than $1 million in funds secured by Hawkeye Community College recently will be used to train new employees at three companies.

The Board of Trustees awarded a bid for $1.2 million in industrial new jobs training certificates to Bankers' Bank of Madison, Wis.

The company was the lowest of two bidders with a price of $1.19 million and a true interest rate of about 1.98%, for a total repayment cost over 10 years of $1.32 million.

Martin Brothers Distributing Company and Spinutech of Cedar Falls plus TrinityRail Maintenance Services of Shell Rock will create 71 new jobs. The companies will receive training dollars through the certificate funds to be repaid with new employees’ income tax withholdings.

Trustees also approved a 2% salary increase for non-bargaining administrative, professional and classified staff for the fiscal year starting July 1.

In November, trustees approved a 2.5% wage increase for faculty represented by the Hawkeye Professional Educators Association, part of a three-year contract. 

Hawkeye Community College logo.

