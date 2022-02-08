Hawkeye Community College cash reserves grow by $4.5 million, audit shows

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s reserves continued to grow during the past year due to the federal funds intended to help with recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

A financial audit recently discussed by the board of trustees shows the college’s unrestricted fund balance increased by $4.52 million to $13.81 million during the fiscal year ending June 30. Trustees received the audit and placed it on file during their January meeting.

“It’s predominantly because of COVID relief funds that we received,” said Dan Gillen, HCC’s vice president of administration and finance, regarding the increase. In the spring of 2021, Hawkeye received a little over $8 million in federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan.

“We were able to use COVID relief funds allocated to us to make us whole or reimburse us due to enrollment declines,” he said. “Once we recapture those funds, they become part of our reserves.”

The unrestricted fund represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability. Hawkeye’s total net position grew by $7.49 million to $83.69 million. Net position includes assets and liabilities as well as deferred inflows and outflows of resources.

The drop in students for credit and non-credit courses during 2020-21 compared with 2018-19 – the “base year” before the COVID-19 pandemic began – helped determine the amount of reimbursement. The funds “recaptured” for that lost enrollment were calculated using tuition rates from 2020-21.

“We did use funds to cover costs that we incurred because of the pandemic,” said Gillen, like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and plastic barriers. In addition, half of the funds had to go directly to students.

During the previous fiscal year, as well, reserves increased by a smaller amount. That was partly due to earlier rounds of federal pandemic relief funds.

The audit also found Hawkeye’s long-term debt obligations increased, rising from $16.98 million to $33.15 million. The growth comes from issuing $9.73 million in industrial new jobs training certificates related to 876 positions at eight companies and $8.96 million in general obligation bonds to help fund Grundy Hall renovation.

In addition, the college’s proportionate share of net pension liability grew by $1.27 million to $9.75 million and its other public employee benefits liability grew $252,568 to $1.02 million.

Community colleges are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Williams & Company of Spencer completed the college’s audit.

“An unmodified opinion was issued on the financial statements,” Sherry Titterington of Williams & Company told the trustees during their meeting. That means the colleges’ records are free of any misrepresentation and have been maintained in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals.

Auditors identified several “significant deficiencies” and instances of unallowed costs. The deficiencies concerned immaterial amounts of capital assets and revenues not properly recorded, for example, and mistakes in personal information on students receiving grants. Hawkeye’s response on all items was accepted by the auditors.

