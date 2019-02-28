WATERLOO — The hunt is on for Hawkeye Community College’s next president after a search consultant gathered input from staff and the public on the qualities desired in candidates for the job.
Linda Allen announced in January she plans to retire by June 30 after eight years as president.
Hawkeye’s board of trustees met in a work session Tuesday with retired Iowa State University professor Larry Ebbers. He presented a summary list of personal and professional characteristics gleaned from four open forums held Feb. 12 and an online survey available almost two weeks, through Feb. 15.
“We had 29 people attend those sessions, probably a little less than usual,” said Ebbers, noting bad weather that day. Among those people were trustees, faculty, staff and members of the public.
In addition, 112 people responded to the survey online. Of those, 24 percent identified as community members, 22 percent as staff, 14 percent as students, 11 percent as faculty, 5 percent as graduates and 1 percent as donors. Another 12 percent identified multiple roles and 11 percent didn’t respond to the question.
Forum attendees and survey respondents want a president who is an excellent communicator and listener. Among other personal characteristics they want to see is someone who is innovative, transparent, trustworthy, proactive, forward-thinking and collaborative.
They’d also like a president with demonstrated experience in student assessment, recruitment and retention as well as workforce development. In addition, candidates need experience in building partnerships with business and industry, schools and four-year colleges. Among the range of other qualities were an ability to work effectively with diverse communities, acumen for legislative advocacy, an understanding of policy governance, an entrepreneurial fundraiser, fiscally responsible, active in community involvement and engagement, student-centered and staff-focused.
“This is the most important thing you will do as a board,” said Ebbers of the president’s search.
Applications will be sought for the next three weeks with advertising done on a number of online platforms. All candidates will apply online.
“Review begins March 22 and applications can be received until the position is filled,” he explained. That work is done by a search committee.
Earlier in the evening, during the board’s meeting, trustees approved the 14-member committee in an 8-1 vote. It includes an administration member, a Hawkeye alum, four trustees, a member of the president’s cabinet, two community members, a current student, two faculty members, a former trustee and a member of the foundation board.
“I sought input from knowledgeable folks in putting this together,” said Jay Nardini, the board’s chairman. “Hopefully, I have come up with a good mix.”
Trustees on the committee include Nardini, Bruce Clark, Todd Rohlfsen and Shari Sell-Bakker. Trustee John Allen cast the dissenting vote. He declined to comment, but in January voiced opposition to and voted against hiring Ebbers as a consultant.
“We give them a week and a half to look at the resumes online,” Ebbers said of the search committee, noting he guessed there would be 40-50 applicants. Then they will narrow down the candidates, interviewing six to 10 people through video conferencing. Three to five people will be recommended to the board.
Each candidate will come to Waterloo between April 8 and 18 for a public forum and a board interview. Board approval of the top candidate is expected in the weeks after.
“It’s an aggressive timeline, but I think it will work,” said Ebbers. The consultant has already drawn on his network to inform possible applicants about the opening.
“I feel good about the opportunity here,” he said. “I feel really good about some of the candidates I’ve already been talking to.”
“We’re looking forward to working with you and for a great result,” said Nardini. “I hate to lose Dr. Allen, but I’m looking forward to who that new person will be.”
