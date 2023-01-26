 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Hawkeye Community College board proposing no increase in property tax rate

Hawkeye Community College

WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College board of trustees will consider approving a 2023-24 budget next month with no hike to the property tax rate.

The board on Tuesday set Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for its public hearing, and approved a notice for the proposed $71.27 million budget with a rate at $1.19 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation, the same as the current year.

The levy would bring in $13.3 million in property and utility replacement collections for the college’s 10-college service area encompassing Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, and Tama.

The community college is slated to bring in nearly $300,000 more in future tax revenue. But Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, cautioned that it could lose a little more than $200,000 in taxes because of a possible change in the state’s residential rollback rate, the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed.

The proposed $71.27 million budget is $281,407 more than the re-estimated budget for the current year.

Board president Jay Nardini also reminded his colleagues that every year his office is without final figures for things like state aid and enrollment. For now, tuition and state aid revenue are estimated at $19,859,166 and $15,498,768, respectively.

