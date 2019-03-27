WATERLOO -- Hawkeye Community College students will see a bump of more than 4.5 percent in their tuition and fees starting July 1.
A tuition increase of $8 was approved by the Board of Trustees Tuesday, raising the rate to $187 per credit hour. Trustees also approved a mandatory fee of $8.50 per credit hour, an increase of 50 cents. That brings the combined total to $195.50 per credit, raising the cost of classes by 4.55 percent for students.
Those who are not Iowa residents will pay $25 more per credit in tuition and fees, or $220.50 per credit hour.
Annual cost increases for students have become common at Hawkeye over the years as tuition took on growing importance in generating revenue for the college's general fund. Tuition and fees accounted for 51 percent of money in that fund during the most recent fiscal year compared to 37 percent in state funding and 5 percent in local property tax funding. Officials expect to see a similar breakdown in revenues once the current fiscal year is complete.
State general aid for community colleges during the next fiscal year has not been set yet. Officials estimated state funding of $14.19 million in the 2019-20 budget. For this year, Hawkeye is receiving $13.67 million in state funding.
Property and utility replacement tax collections of $11.32 million are projected for the college’s 10-county service area next year. Tuition revenue is estimated at $20.17 million. That's about $1.07 million more than in the re-estimated budget for the current fiscal year.
"It's unfortunate that we have to do this," said trustee Jay Nardini, suggesting the board had no other choice.
Taking 12 credits per semester, the typical load for full-time students, will cost $2,346 in tuition and fees, $102 more than they pay now.
For the current year, Nardini noted that the annual full-time tuition and fees of $4,488 is about half of the $8,938 students are paying at the University of Northern Iowa. UNI's tuition for next fall will be set later.
"We're still a bargain," said trustee John Allen.
Currently, Hawkeye's tuition and fee rate is the fifth highest of Iowa's 15 community colleges, said Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance.
Trustee Bruce Clark noted that Hawkeye is "in the ballpark" for rates of surrounding community colleges. Of the four that are contiguous, two currently have higher rates ($194 and $199 per credit hour) and two are lower than Hawkeye ($169 and $180.25).
In other business, the board reviewed plans for an acceleration lane along Orange Road at the college's west entrance, approved seeking bids for the project and set a public hearing for 6:05 p.m. April 23. Hawkeye received $223,000 from the state's parks and institutional roads fund to pay for the improvements, which is expected to cover all or most of the cost.
The 400-foot acceleration lane would be for outbound traffic, which a project description said backs up on campus for several hundred feet during times of peak traffic. The project will also include a right turn lane at the entrance for inbound traffic. Those entering vehicles sometimes back up onto Orange Road.
Along with grading and paving, the project will include storm sewer and utility relocation, among other construction work.
In addition, the board approved publication of a notice to issue no more than $5.05 million in industrial new jobs training certificates. Four companies -- Spinutech in Cedar Falls, Pries Enterprices in Independence, and VGM Group and D.C. Industries in Waterloo -- will create 150 jobs and receive training dollars through the certificate funds to be repaid with new employees' income tax withholdings. Trustees also approved preliminary agreements with each of the companies for which certificates will be awarded to a bidder at a later meeting.
