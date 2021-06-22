Hawkeye Community College board moves to better protect downtown center from speeding vehicles

WATERLOO — After multiple instances of vehicle damage to Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, measures are being taken to protect the building.

The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $263,279 contract with Cardinal Construction of Waterloo to keep traffic on the surrounding roadways and away from the center. The building, at 120 Jefferson St., is also along West First Street and Mullan Avenue, which are both part of U.S. Highway 63.

Cardinal submitted the lowest of three bids on the project. Other proposals were for $296,725 and $341,391. Cardinal’s bid came in below the estimate of $294,878.

The project includes installation along First Street of bollards, or posts meant to deflect traffic, as well as fencing. Work will also be done on sidewalks, landscaping and erosion control.

“They’re meant to stop a pretty large vehicle,” Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, said of the bollards.

“A big reason for the fencing would be if there’s a fire alarm and the children need to exit the building,” he explained. A day care is operated at the center that also serves as a learning lab for students studying early childhood education. It has an exit on the First Street side of the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}