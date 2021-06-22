Hawkeye Community College board moves to better protect downtown center from speeding vehicles

WATERLOO — After multiple instances of vehicle damage to Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, measures are being taken to protect the building.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $263,279 contract with Cardinal Construction of Waterloo to keep traffic on the surrounding roadways and away from the center. The building, at 120 Jefferson St., is also along West First Street and Mullan Avenue, which are both part of U.S. Highway 63.
Cardinal submitted the lowest of three bids on the project. Other proposals were for $296,725 and $341,391. Cardinal’s bid came in below the estimate of $294,878.
The project includes installation along First Street of bollards, or posts meant to deflect traffic, as well as fencing. Work will also be done on sidewalks, landscaping and erosion control.
“They’re meant to stop a pretty large vehicle,” Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, said of the bollards.
“A big reason for the fencing would be if there’s a fire alarm and the children need to exit the building,” he explained. A day care is operated at the center that also serves as a learning lab for students studying early childhood education. It has an exit on the First Street side of the building.
Rocks along the side of the building are going to be removed and replaced with mulch, Gillen noted, as part of the landscaping work.
With an estimated $60,000 in architect and engineering fees, the total project cost is expected to be about $323,280. The project will be paid for with funds from the plant levy.
Construction will begin in July and should be completed by September.
Since opening in January 2019, the center has been damaged in three separate incidents by motor vehicles. Two of them hit the side of the building and caused substantial damage.
The first one was a car coming off the nearby U.S. Highway 218 ramp Oct. 7 that became airborne. Another vehicle hit a different section of the building’s exterior along First Street. In the third incident, the vehicle stopped before hitting the building, but landscaping rocks flew up to damage metal panels and break windows.
Most of the exterior damage will be repaired by the end of July with some remaining facade work being completed in October. Repairs to the inside of the building are finished and classrooms are being occupied.
Hawkeye spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore said Hawkeye is working with the city and the Iowa Department of Transportation to address speeds that some vehicles coming off the ramp are driving.