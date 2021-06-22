Hawkeye Community College board approves 3.5% boost in president's compensation

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College President Todd Holcomb’s salary and benefits are growing by 3.51%.

The board of trustees approved an $8,000 increase in Holcomb’s salary and extended his three-year contract following a 20-minute closed session. That boosts his annual base salary to $254,500 effective July 1, when the new fiscal year starts.

Along with other benefits including a vehicle allowance, retirement plan contribution, and expense reimbursement, Holcomb’s total compensation for the next year will be $280,880. That is a $9,520 increase from his salary and benefits of $271,360 during the current fiscal year.

“Which we think is fair compensation for what has happened and how he has led this college,” board chairman Jay Nardini said before the vote, speaking on behalf of the trustees. “We are all very pleased with Dr. Holcomb. And I would go as far to say that he is the perfect person for the job with what has happened in the past year.”

The board approved the increase unanimously, with five of the nine trustees in attendance at the meeting. Last month, trustees also met in closed session for about 40 minutes to evaluate Holcomb’s performance.