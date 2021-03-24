Hawkeye Community College board approves $13.8 million Grundy Hall remodeling contract

WATERLOO — Work will begin this spring on a nearly $14 million renovation of Hawkeye Community College’s Grundy Hall.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $13.8 million contract with Peters Construction Corp. on the two-phase 78,000-square-foot project, which will bring all health sciences programs under one roof. Along with the remodeling, the project includes a small addition.
The Waterloo builder was the lowest bidder on the project out of six companies that submitted proposals. Peters’ base bid was $13.63 million. An alternate bid also approved by the board came in at $173,173.
“It was in the range of our estimate,” Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, said of the contract award. “We had settled in the $14 million range.”
Other base bids exceeded Peters’ combined proposal, going from $13.93 million to $17.57 million.
The alternate bid is to reroute steam and condensate return lines related to the heating and cooling system. Currently, they run underground in a culvert from Black Hawk Hall across the college’s courtyard to Grundy Hall.
Lines would now be run through the tunnel between the buildings, allowing easier access if there is any future failure of the system. The old system will be capped off and left in the ground.
When completed in July 2023, the renovated hall will include primarily hands-on lab and simulation learning spaces.
Dental and nursing programs currently are located in the building while those for other health fields are spread across campus or at the Cedar Falls Center. Among programs moving to Grundy Hall will be medical assisting, medical lab technology, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, paramedic and emergency medical services.
All Hawkeye science classes, many of which are required courses for the programs, would also move to the renovated building. Math and social studies classes now in the building would move to other campus locations.
The project will be funded with proceeds of general obligation bonds approved by voters from Hawkeye’s 10-county service area in 2015. Revenues from the college’s plant fund and equipment levy will also be used. Additionally, private donations are expected go toward project expenses.
In a related matter, trustees approved seeking bids on the final $9.5 million of the 2015 bond money, which will be used in funding the Grundy Hall renovation. Approval of a bid is expected at the board’s April 27 meeting.