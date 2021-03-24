Hawkeye Community College board approves $13.8 million Grundy Hall remodeling contract

WATERLOO — Work will begin this spring on a nearly $14 million renovation of Hawkeye Community College’s Grundy Hall.

The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $13.8 million contract with Peters Construction Corp. on the two-phase 78,000-square-foot project, which will bring all health sciences programs under one roof. Along with the remodeling, the project includes a small addition.

The Waterloo builder was the lowest bidder on the project out of six companies that submitted proposals. Peters’ base bid was $13.63 million. An alternate bid also approved by the board came in at $173,173.

“It was in the range of our estimate,” Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, said of the contract award. “We had settled in the $14 million range.”

Other base bids exceeded Peters’ combined proposal, going from $13.93 million to $17.57 million.

The alternate bid is to reroute steam and condensate return lines related to the heating and cooling system. Currently, they run underground in a culvert from Black Hawk Hall across the college’s courtyard to Grundy Hall.