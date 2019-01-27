WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College on Friday began its first contract negotiations with faculty since limits to public employees’ collective bargaining rights were put in place two years ago.
“You understand our concerns about the bargaining law change,” Jane Wagner, president of Hawkeye Professional Educators’ Association, told administrators during the initial bargaining session. “We don’t believe our members should be shut out of the process.”
She proposed a labor management committee to encourage more frequent collaboration and discussion between administrators and the college’s 110 full-time faculty members, who are represented by the association. She also asked to maintain items in the contract that are no longer required subjects of bargaining under Iowa law.
“We would request that all provisions of our existing contract which pertain to permissive language would be maintained,” said Wagner.
The changes in the law “did cause us to step back and reflect,” said John Clopton, Hawkeye’s executive director of human resource services. He acknowledged that some community colleges had removed all contract language that no longer needs to be bargained. “That’s not what we intend to do.”
Still, he walked the faculty bargaining team through a number of items in the contract that will be removed because they can no longer legally be negotiated under the law. Among those are insurance as well as rules related to seniority, staff reduction and transfers. Many of the removed items would be transferred to the employee handbook.
On an issue like insurance coverage, employees will still have an avenue to provide input. “We will continue to use the college-wide insurance committee, which includes faculty,” said Clopton.
Initial proposals were also made for salary increases. The HPEA called for a 2.75 percent boost in wages. Wagner noted this is just above the 2.5 percent consumer price index, the average change in prices paid for consumers goods and products as of 2018.
Clopton proposed a 1.5 percent increase in salaries for current employees and in the hiring guide for new faculty. The existing guide includes 20 steps ranging from $40,768 to $53,903. Where new employees are placed is determined by their experience.
