WATERLOO -- Kristie Fisher is the first of four candidates who will be interviewed for the Hawkeye Community College president position.
Fisher is senior director of National Associations and Market Engagement for ACT Inc. in Iowa City. She served as vice president of student services at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids from 2004-2014.
Faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet Fisher and ask questions at two open forums on Wednesday. The first forum is from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by another from 3 to 4 p.m. Both forums take place in Tama Hall 128 on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
Fisher received a bachelor's degree in communication studies and a master of business administration from the University of Iowa, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.
Fisher will be interviewed by the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The interview is open to the public and will take place in the Hawkeye Center Board Room on Main Campus.
The Board of Trustees is bringing four finalists to Hawkeye for interviews. The next candidate will interview on Monday. The name of the next finalist will be announced one day prior to the visit. The name and resume of that candidate will be posted on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search.
Evaluation forms for each of the candidates will also be posted on that web page. Evaluations must be completed by noon April 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.