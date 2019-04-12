WATERLOO -- Wendy Mihm-Herold will be at Hawkeye Community College Monday to interview for the president's position. She is the second of four finalists coming to the campus.
Mihm-Herold is vice president for business and community solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College, which has offices in Calmar and Peosta. She has been in the position for nearly nine years.
Faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet her and ask questions at two open forums on Monday. The first forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by another from 3 to 4 p.m. Both forums take place in Tama Hall room 128 on Hawkeye's main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
The board of trustees began the search when Linda Allen announced in January that she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years as president.
Mihm-Herold was executive director of the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission for just over a year prior to working for the college. From 2001 to 2009, she was manager for Iowa Workforce Development's Region 1 office through Northeast Iowa Community College. Starting in 1995, she was executive director for Spectrum Industries in Decorah.
The Fort Atkinson resident earned a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration from Iowa State University. She received a master's degree in rehabilitative administration from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in family services from Iowa State.
Mihm-Herold will be interviewed by Hawkeye's trustees beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The interview is open to the public and will take place in the Hawkeye Center Board Room on main campus.
First finalist Kristie Fisher visited the college Wednesday. The board is bringing two other finalists to Hawkeye for interviews planned on Wednesday and Thursday. The name of each person is being announced one day prior to their visit.
The name and resume of those candidates will be posted on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search. Evaluation forms for each of the candidates will also be posted there. Evaluations must be completed by noon April 25.
The Courier will post stories and each of the candidate’s resumes at wcfcourier.com as they are released.
