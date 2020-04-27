Hawkeye Community College announces plans for summer classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has announced plans for summer classes.

Summer classes will begin as scheduled on June 1 with online instruction. Classes with labs or hands-on components will begin online, with in-person labs on campus after June 15. Any in-person activities would include physical distancing practices, with students and instructors required to supply and wear face masks or coverings. Classrooms and equipment will be cleaned on a regular basis.

“Hawkeye’s first priority has been and continues to be the health and safety of our students, employees, and the community.” Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College, said in a message to students on April 23. “Hawkeye continues to follow all state and federal COVID-19 directives.”

Specific details for individual courses will be communicated to enrolled students before classes begin on June 1. The college will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed for the health and safety of students, staff, and the community.

For more information about Hawkeye’s pandemic response, and resources for students and community members, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu.

