Hawkeye Community College announces modified summer office hours

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is operating under modified business hours for the summer, continuing through July 29.
Hawkeye locations will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon. Offices will be closed Friday afternoons.
Business and community education programming planned on Friday afternoons will continue as scheduled and event spaces like Tama Hall on main campus and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center remain available for use.
For more information on facilities rental, call (319) 296-4049 or go online to
hawkeyecollege.edu/rental.
Photos: 19th annual Bosnian Folklife Festival at Waterloo Convention Center
Bosnian Folklife 2
Members of the KOLO: Youngest group watch as Bosna Chicago perform during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 1
Members of Bosna Chicago perform to "Starogradske Igre" during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 6
Members of Sevdah Des Moines perform to "Mehmeda Majka Budila" during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 3
Performers dance during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 7
Members of Bosna Chicago perform to "Starogradske Igre" during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 8
Members of Sevdah Des Moines perform to "Mehmeda Majka Budila" during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 5
Performers dance during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Bosnian Folklife 4
Performers dance during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.