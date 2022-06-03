 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hawkeye Community College announces modified summer office hours

  • 0
hawkeye-logo-new-square

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is operating under modified business hours for the summer, continuing through July 29.

Hawkeye locations will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon. Offices will be closed Friday afternoons.

Business and community education programming planned on Friday afternoons will continue as scheduled and event spaces like Tama Hall on main campus and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center remain available for use.

For more information on facilities rental, call (319) 296-4049 or go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/rental.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News