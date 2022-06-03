Hawkeye Community College announces modified summer office hours

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is operating under modified business hours for the summer, continuing through July 29.

Hawkeye locations will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon. Offices will be closed Friday afternoons.

Business and community education programming planned on Friday afternoons will continue as scheduled and event spaces like Tama Hall on main campus and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center remain available for use.

For more information on facilities rental, call (319) 296-4049 or go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/rental.

