WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye. Following are people from Northeast Iowa on the Dean’s List in alphabetical order by city: