Hawkeye Community College adds to COVID-19 response plans

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has announced additional information and resources for students as the college transitions to online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- All Hawkeye locations and buildings closed at the end of business on Thursday. The college will be closed today as part of the scheduled spring break. College staff will begin the transition to working remotely on Monday. Student support services will be available by phone, email, or Zoom video conferencing. Services include admissions, financial aid, academic advising, records and registration, business services, and tutoring.
- Face-to-face instruction will move online as able beginning on Monday. This is anticipated to continue through April 10. Some classes may need to extend times when face-to-face instruction resumes.
- Students and employees will have access to the Main Campus (1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo) to pick up class materials and personal belongings on March 23, and Tuesday.
- Laptops are available for student checkout from the Hawkeye Library from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Use the north entrance. Students must be enrolled in the spring 2020 semester and present a valid Hawkeye ID.
- Hawkeye’s Student Health Clinic and mental health counseling will remain open in the Health Education Services Center on Main Campus. It is recommended that students schedule an appointment. Counseling services are also available online 24/7 through Employee & Family Resources at 1-800-464-6056.
- The Child Development Center located on Main Campus will be closed until April 13. The center located at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center will remain open for regular hours. Children will be screened regularly.
- Online registration for summer and fall classes will open as scheduled on Monday. Academic advisors will be available by phone and email to assist students.
- All continuing education classes will be suspended until April 13.
- All campus events have been cancelled until April 13. All spring sports have been cancelled following the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) cancelation of competition for the remainder of the academic year.
- Hawkeye’s Food Pantry will have food assistance available. Students will be notified about dates and times once they are finalized. Students with greater needs should contact their student success specialist to connect with additional resources.
The college will continue to update www.hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19 as additional information and resources become available.