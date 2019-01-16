WATERLOO — An Iowa consultant with a decades-long track record will lead Hawkeye Community College’s search for a new president.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved an $8,500 contract with Larry Ebbers, an Iowa State University emeritus professor who headed a leadership institute for community college administrators. He has been involved with community college executive search committees and worked as a consultant for 40 years.
The special meeting was called after President Linda Allen announced her retirement earlier this month. She has been in the position for nearly eight years and with Hawkeye for 13 years, starting as vice president of academic affairs.
Trustees chose Ebbers, of Ames, over three out-of-state search firms whose base fee and expenses ranged from $48,600 to $94,500. The others were Washington, D.C., consultants AGB Search and the Association of Community College Trustees along with Kansas City-based EFL Associates.
But trustee John Allen, the lone dissenter in the 8-1 vote, raised concerns about Ebbers.
The consultant led a Hawkeye presidential search in 2005 that ended with the top candidate backing out at the last minute. Tim Wynes was president of the Iowa Valley Community College District in Marshalltown when he pulled out of the search process the same day Hawkeye’s board was going to announce him as the college’s new leader.
“There’s really concerns in my mind,” said Allen. While admitting that the choice of Ebbers looked more “fiscally responsible,” he insisted “I go with the philosophy that you get what you pay for.”
Allen added, “Will I vote for him if it comes to a vote? No, I won’t.”
Despite Wynes withdrawing from consideration, other trustees suggested Ebbers did a good job for the college.
Eventually, the board chose Greg Schmitz as president. He had been vice president of administration and finance and led the college for five years, succeeded by Linda Allen. While serving as president, Schmitz earned his doctorate at Iowa State.
“That was an unfortunate situation that turned out to be a bonus, as far as I’m concerned,” said trustee Ron McGregor, who was on the board at the time. He noted that Ebbers “bent over backwards in solving our problem.”
Trustee Jay Nardini added, “I don’t want to make a decision based on something that happened 20 years ago.”
“He’s got a pretty good history,” said trustee Bruce Clark, noting a number of other Iowa community colleges had recently used the consultant in their searches.
In his proposal, Ebbers laid out a timeline that would culminate with interviews of candidates and finalists during the first part of April followed by a new president being named. He suggested attending the trustees board meeting next week to discuss the search process.
Officials are hoping to fill the position by June 30, when Linda Allen plans on retiring. Her retirement was unanimously approved by the board earlier in the meeting.
