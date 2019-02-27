WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a $69.59 million budget, including a 14.11 percent property tax increase.
A total of $11.32 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college’s 10-county service area. That’s $1.4 million more in tax revenues for 2019-20 than during the current fiscal year.
Hawkeye’s tax rate is set to rise 10 cents when the new fiscal year starts July 1. That will bring it to about $1.11 per $1,000 of taxable value.
A home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see an increase of $7.07 in HCC’s portion of its annual tax bill, going from $56.57 to $63.64. That assumes the home’s valuation remains the same.
Much of the increase relates to the higher tax rate. But college officials say a 4 percent increase in taxable value across the service area accounts for part of the boost.
Overall, they predict with the budget document that the college will spend more during the next year. It represents a $4.06 million increase from the re-estimated budget for the current year.
All sources of state funding are estimated at $16.85 million in the 2019-20 budget. Tuition is estimated to generate $20.17 million. Additional anticipated revenues include $9 million in proceeds from certificates, $4 million in federal aid, $750,000 in sales and services, and $5 million in other income.
Expenditures include $8.19 million for liberal arts and sciences, $15.78 million for vocational and technical education, $5.39 million for adult education, $5.8 million for cooperative programs and services, $1.62 million for administration, $4.61 million for student services, $827,631 for learning resources, $19.25 million for the physical plant and $8.14 million for the general institution.
