Hawkeye board approves $61 million budget, 5% tax increase

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s board of trustees Tuesday approved a $61.17 million budget, including a 5.21% increase in tax collections.
College officials expect to collect $11.91 million in property and utility replacement tax revenues across Hawkeye’s 10-county service area during fiscal year 2020-21, which starts July 1. That’s an increase of $589,633 from what was estimated during the current year.
The tax rate will grow by just under 4 cents to nearly $1.16 per $1,000 of taxable value. That will be offset for residential property by a decrease in the state-determined rollback, or the percentage of value taxed. For the owner of a $100,000 home whose value hasn’t increased, the Hawkeye portion of the tax bill would grow 14 cents to $63.78.
Hawkeye accounts for about 3% of a property owner’s total tax bill.
Tuition is one of the other revenue sources in the budget. Officials estimate $19.16 million based on steady enrollment numbers and a 2.81% boost in costs for students.
Last month, trustees approved a $5.50 increase in tuition and fees per credit hour, bringing them to $192 for tuition and $9 for fees. In-state students taking a typical full-time load of 12 credits would pay $2,412 per term, $66 more than now.
The budget also estimates state aid of $14.6 million, an increase of $540,000, based on the request for more money made to the Legislature by all 15 of Iowa’s community colleges. Other types of state aid are estimated at $2.77 million. Additional revenues are $3.2 million in federal aid, $3 million in proceeds from certificates and other resources of $7.95 million.
In other business, trustees approved the redemption of $1.36 million in general obligation school bonds issued in 2018. Voters approved a $25 million bond issue in 2015, to be repaid with a property tax increase over 10 years. Hawkeye still has $9.5 million in bonds to sell, which will help fund the planned renovation of Grundy Hall beginning next year.
“Until we sell those bonds, we’re getting out ahead of what our current debt service needs are,” noted Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance, based on the property tax rate of 25 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The excess amount up to that tax rate will be captured through a levy for the next fiscal year and placed in an escrow account with UMB Bank. “This allows us to keep that levy at 25 cents.”
Once the remaining bonds are sold, said Gillen, “then we’ll have more debt service that we’ll need to pay the principle and interest on.” The excess funds will enable the college to keep up on those future expenses.
