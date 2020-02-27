Hawkeye board approves $61 million budget, 5% tax increase

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s board of trustees Tuesday approved a $61.17 million budget, including a 5.21% increase in tax collections.

College officials expect to collect $11.91 million in property and utility replacement tax revenues across Hawkeye’s 10-county service area during fiscal year 2020-21, which starts July 1. That’s an increase of $589,633 from what was estimated during the current year.

The tax rate will grow by just under 4 cents to nearly $1.16 per $1,000 of taxable value. That will be offset for residential property by a decrease in the state-determined rollback, or the percentage of value taxed. For the owner of a $100,000 home whose value hasn’t increased, the Hawkeye portion of the tax bill would grow 14 cents to $63.78.

Hawkeye accounts for about 3% of a property owner’s total tax bill.

Tuition is one of the other revenue sources in the budget. Officials estimate $19.16 million based on steady enrollment numbers and a 2.81% boost in costs for students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, trustees approved a $5.50 increase in tuition and fees per credit hour, bringing them to $192 for tuition and $9 for fees. In-state students taking a typical full-time load of 12 credits would pay $2,412 per term, $66 more than now.