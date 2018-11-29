WATERLOO — The R.J. McElroy Trust will join other large donors to Hawkeye Community College’s downtown campus in being recognized within the new building.
The board of trustees on Tuesday approved naming the cafe and the family literacy room in honor of the Waterloo philanthropic organization, which gave $500,000 to the $12.96 million construction project.
It is one of four large donors that were granted naming rights within the three-story Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, located at Jefferson Street and West Mullan Avenue. The facility’s name was announced in September, honoring the Van G. Miller Charitable Foundation’s $2 million donation.
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s new downtown campus will be named for a prominent Ced…
Others receiving naming rights within the building were the Black Hawk Gaming Association for its $1 million donation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its $200,000 donation and the Ken and Meg Allbaugh family for their $105,000 donation. An area of the building is also named for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, one of the facilities being replaced by the new building.
Aside from donations, about $8 million of the project cost is being covered through part of a voter-approved bond issue. The center will provide adult education and English learner services plus a number of career programs.
In other business, trustees amended the lease agreement with the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, extending it to 99 years. The arboretum is on about 40 acres just east of Hawkeye’s main campus at the south edge of Waterloo.
A 20-year lease was put into effect March 1, 2014, approved by both the Hawkeye and arboretum boards. This will extend it to the last day of February 2113. The arboretum pays $10 per year to lease the land.
The change is actually a return to the lengthy land use agreement, first established in 1995. Hawkeye officials made the change after discovering in 2013 that a 99-year lease was not legal under the Iowa Constitution, which allowed a maximum of 20 years for agricultural land.
The arboretum board requested reconsideration of the lease in February as it made plans for fundraising campaign. Arboretum officials made Hawkeye aware of two cases from 2016 where the Iowa Supreme Court ruled it is valid to lease agricultural land for more than 20 years. After looking into the cases, the college’s attorney confirmed that a term of 99 years would be legal.
“We’re looking at a new master plan that will chart the next 20 years of growth at the arboretum,” Executive Director Rob Pruitt said after the meeting. He added that the long lease helps with fundraising for potential donors.
“One of the key components of what we’re trying to do is get a larger visitors center,” he said, noting that would make arboretum facilities more usable year-round. “Step one was getting the lease extended.”
