Hawkeye administration, faculty begin contract bargaining

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s faculty and administration presented their initial bargaining interests Friday for a contract starting in August.

The college’s contract with Hawkeye Professional Educators Association covers 112 full-time faculty members. An interest-based bargaining approach is used which includes speaking in broad generalities during the initial session, rather than starting with specific proposals.

Both the association and the administration said they want to discuss salary, with association representatives stating they want a “responsible compensation plan that keeps pace with current economic conditions.” College representatives stated they have an interest in providing “responsible” salary compensation.

Association representatives also said they were interested in a step increase for faculty rank and title as well as lab compensation. There are three categories of labs and each is paid differently.

Both sides also want to address sick leave. The administration said it has an interest in modifying the language of temporary disability leave in the contract. Faculty representatives said they want to have a conversation about sick leave buy-back upon retirement as well as talk about how a sick bank pool works.

The college said it has an interest in a three-year master agreement as well as modifying language for in-service training.