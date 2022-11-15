Hats and hoods would be prohibited in proposed new Waterloo Schools' dress code

WATERLOO — Hats and hoods will be a no-go second semester at Waterloo Community Schools.

Except as allowed for religious reasons, headgear woiuld not be permitted during school, the Board of Education decided Monday at a work session. At its meeting later, the board held the first reading of a new proposed dress code policy that includes the prohibitions.

The decision came after Superintendent Jared Smith asked building principals what they thought about allowing hats and hoods. That followed plenty of discussion on the topic at previous dress code committee meetings starting in September and a policy review meeting.

He said around 75% of principals were opposed to hats and hoods.

The other option was allowing hats and hoodies that did not cover the face and ears. The district already allows students to wear hooded sweatshirts, but does not allow them to put the hoods up.

Much of the dress code discussion happened at the work session.

Board member Sue Flynn raised the question of allowing hats and hoodies “if I follow the mission statement that we’re preparing each student for college, for their career, for citizenship. ...

"Can any of us at our job wear a hoodie all day long?” she asked as board members nodded in agreement to her point. “So what are we preparing them for?”

The board members at the work session, which Lyle Schmitt was absent from, also decided that open-toed shoes should be allowed for middle and high schoolers.

Group consensus was that only elementary school students should wear closed-toed shoes due to risk factors at recess. Slippers, house shoes or Crocs will not be allowed through fifth grade if the policy is approved by the board.

The board is also looking at including sleepwear among the clothes students should not wear.

Board member Stacie Mills asked the group if parts of the proposed policy can be reworded or rephrased to have “less focus on the female body.”

The updated policy will return to the board for a second reading, when it's expected to be approved.

Smith said his next action will be creating a clear plan of communication about the changes for staff and parents. Board members said they are also planning to address the teacher dress code after multiple requests from staff.