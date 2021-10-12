Hard work pays off for Cedar Valley bands at state marching festival

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley marching bands worked hard to get their complete shows on the field during recent weeks and that effort paid off Saturday.

The Cedar Falls, East, and West high school bands each earned a Division 1, or superior, rating from judges at the State Marching Band Festival. A total of 17 bands participated in the Iowa High School Music Association festival at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, one of four that happened across the northern half of the state. Gilbertville’s Don Bosco High School band, performing at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, also earned a Division 1.

Each band presented music and a field show that was eight minutes or less. Rather than competing against each other, they were judged on a set of standards to earn the rating.

“We had a really excellent performance,” said Kyle Engelhardt, co-director of the Cedar Falls band. “The students were well prepared and worked hard.

“The band earned a Division 1 rating from all six of the judges,” he added. “We had some really nice comments on the show from the judges up in the press box and on the field.”

Joelle Smith, East band director, said the students did “so much work” during the past week and were able to add choreography to the show. Going into the festival, “they understood the stakes were high.”

“We got our solid Division 1 and we’re really, really stoked about that,” said Smith.

Jason Dobbs, West band co-director, said state “was by far the best performance of our show.” Students “did a lot of work to get ready.” He praised the assistance of co-director Sally Lange, volunteer Janelle Ewing, percussion instructor Matthew Kokatovich and color guard instructor Melina Tyson in bringing the show together.

“We added some pretty fun and exciting acting and choreography that really came off well this weekend,” said Dobbs. “The kids had a blast and the crowd reacted to it.”

Myron Mikita, Don Bosco band director, said, “the kids performed very well and received many outstanding comments from the judges” at the state festival.

Other high school bands at the state festival in Waterloo receiving a Division 1 rating included Nashua-Plainfield, North Fayette Valley, Decorah, Independence and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Division 2, or excellent, ratings were received by high school bands from Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Crestwood, West Delaware, Dubuque Hempsted, Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque.

The West and Don Bosco bands also competed in marching contests later on Saturday.

West got ninth out of nine bands at the Valley Fest Showdown in West Des Moines. While music was the band’s strongest point at the state festival, “I think for Valley we had a stronger marching formation,” said Dobbs, noting the field drill was “cleaner” in the second performance.

Don Bosco’s second performance was at the Muscatine Marching Invitational.

The band earned “a score of 68.5 and received first place out of six bands,” said Mikita. “Don Bosco was the only 1A band at the competition so they were judged in the 2A Class and received first place over the other five Class 2A bands.

“The kids went way past my level of expectation at both contests and surprised the judges and audiences with their superior performances for a band of 25,” he said.

