CEDAR FALLS — Students and staff celebrated Hansen Elementary School’s 50th anniversary Thursday afternoon with a schoolwide assembly.
About a dozen teachers who retired from Hansen introduced themselves before the crowd heard from former principals Tony Reed and Tara Estep, as well as current principal Savannah Swestka.
Reed, who was principal from 1995-2010, recalled students raising money for Indonesian islands that were wiped out by a tsunami in 2004. The students asked him if they reached their goal of $2,000 could make him into a chocolate sundae. When they raised more than $3,500, Reed let them pour chocolate syrup, ice cream and whipped cream on his head.
“That was really fun. It just shows the generosity and altruism here,” he said.
Hansen’s music teacher, Amanda Bridges, led the crowd in a lively singalong of the “Hansen Fight Song.”
“This is the most special place I’ve ever worked,” Bridges said.
Jim Zimmer, a physical education teacher when the school first opened, donated a wall hanging he made commemorating the school’s history.
The art piece tells the story of when the school was known as the new little round schoolhouse in 1969, the year it opened at 616 Holmes Drive. The school was named after the late Helen A. Hansen, who was a teacher and principal at the school for 41 years.
Inside the round building were pie-shaped rooms, Zimmer said, and there were 210 students and nine teachers.
“It’s unbelievable to see it now,” Zimmer said.
Student representatives from each grade announced to the crowd the items they were securing into their time capsules, which will be opened by future generations.
Some donated a keyboard instruction manual as well as a cursive writing book, noting the written style might look different in the future, while others chose to highlight the heavy use of technology with a Chromebook.
“We want to remember the days when we didn’t have flying cars, floating desks and iPhone 26s,” said sixth-grader Briar Ludeman.
“Hansen has just fantastic kids. Families are super supportive. It’s just the people that make it really special,” Estep said, who was principal at the school from 2000-2018.
