Hancock Co. school superintendent announces he has COVID-19

GARNER -- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District Superintendent Tyler Williams said he has COVID-19, according to a press release he wrote and posted on Wednesday.

That makes Williams one of the three identified cases in Hancock County. He said he contracted the virus while traveling from Mexico.

"There is nothing more important to me than the safety and health of our students, staff and families. Please know that I am working directly with county health officials to address this situation," Williams wrote in his release.

Williams said he is quarantined home with his family and has notified all the people with whom he'd come into contact.

He ends his message by urging everyone to contact their medical provider if they are exhibiting symptoms and to follow the CDC's recommended best practices -- wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and avoid touching your face.

