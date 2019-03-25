WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach is partnering with the Black Hawk County Farm Bureau and the Waterloo Schools to deliver FarmChat, a virtual agricultural education lessons in a new series being fully offered to classrooms April 1.
4-H FarmTime is designed for classes of kindergarten students to experience a visit to a farm from the convenience of their classrooms. Curriculum used in the lessons is adapted from the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. The lessons are hands on and will provide a positive impact on urban participants’ worldview and understanding of Iowa’s longstanding tradition of agriculture.
The pilot lesson, Dairy, includes a warm-up activity centered around an introduction to dairy cattle, a pre-recorded virtual tour with Jordan Hansen of Hansen’s Dairy in Hudson, and a cool-down activity that offers students the opportunity to explore dairy products and make their own butter.
The pilot offering was open March 4-15 with participating classes at Orange Elementary and Irving Elementary. Forty-one students experienced the Dairy lesson during the pilot period. Feedback was collected from classroom teachers to create ease of curriculum delivery and elevate the experience for participating kindergarten students.
Data will be collected during the full 4-H FarmTime offering with program impact being shared with stakeholders and partners in early summer. For more information about 4-H FarmTime and Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach’s youth programs, visit: www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or contact the Black Hawk County Extension office at 234-6811.
