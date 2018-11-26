GRUNDY CENTER — A push to move fifth-graders to Grundy Center Elementary School is behind a proposed addition and renovation at the building.
“Currently, our fifth grade is housed in a junior/senior high school and the intent is to make the elementary a K-5 building,” said Neil Mullen, Grundy Center Community Schools superintendent. “We’re in the planning stages at this point.”
ISG Struxture Architects of Waterloo has led the design process for the renovation and addition at the south end of the school, which has an estimated total cost of $1.8 million. The proposal includes remodeling a work area between existing kindergarten rooms to create another classroom. Two more classrooms would be added in the new construction.
“We’ll have capacity to be three sections then, K-5, and that’s ultimately the goal,” said Mullen. Moving fifth-graders from Grundy Center Middle/High School would also free up additional space at the secondary building where “we definitely could use more room.”
Another feature that would be added at the elementary school is a second-floor fire exit on the building’s south end. Currently, there are stairs and an elevator on the north side of the building. “We feel like for our safety planning that was a real need,” said Mullen.
“We’re going to continue discussions,” he added. “There’s potential for another project with the upper elementary.”
The former upper elementary building is adjacent to the existing school. It is used as a private daycare and the district contracts with the business to provide its state-funded 4-year-old preschool program.
Mullen said the city of Grundy Center approached the district about completing needed renovations of the building, potentially with the help of a financial donor, and leasing it to continue providing child care services in the community. Additionally, the district would use portions of the building, such as the gym, for its own needs where space isn’t currently available. An agreement between the city and district needs to be put in place before any of that moves forward.
“There’s a lot of work to be done and we’ve got to get funding in place,” said Mullen, particularly for the elementary school addition.
He noted an extension of the statewide 1 percent sales tax for schools could help ensure the district has the needed money. “We’re trying to do it within our current 1-cent funds,” he said.
