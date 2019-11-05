CEDAR FALLS — Nate Gruber will be joining the Board of Education, and all three incumbents competing in Tuesday's election are returning for another term.
Jenny Leeper, the longest serving incumbent continuing on the Cedar Falls Community Schools' board, received the most votes with 4,656, or 19.75%. Susie Hines got 4,587, or 19.46%, followed by Gruber with 4,131, or 17.53%, and Jeff Hassman with 3,913, or 16.6%.
Two other candidates running for the four at-large board seats were Susan Sims with 3,376 and Aaron Culley with 2,688. There were also 218 write-in votes.
Current board member Joyce Coil did not seek another term, which may have helped draw the larger field in this election.
Gruber, a substitute teacher in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo school districts, touted his vocal support of educators in the classroom for giving him an edge.
"I think my support for teachers kind of helped in distinguishing me and set me apart from those who were looking to join the board for the first time, as well," he said. He campaigned all the way up to the election in order to get his name and views out across the district.
"I hit the doors pretty hard in the last couple weeks of campaigning," said Gruber. "I did emphasize social media and website, as well, and we did a targeted mailer that went out around the community."
Leeper, who has served two terms on the board, credited her top finish to people's appreciation of "my honesty, how I've approached board issues. And I think it reflects that our entire board has been working very diligently to establish good communications and relationships with our stakeholders."
Hines and Hassmann are both returning after one term on the board. Both expressed gratitude that six candidates were on the ballot including "three new people that stepped up," said Hassman.
"I always appreciate people stepping forward to volunteer," said Hines. "I am honored to have the district's confidence and look forward to the next four years."
