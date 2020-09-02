 Skip to main content
Growing UNI student COVID-19 cases prompt changes in classrooms
Growing UNI student COVID-19 cases prompt changes in classrooms

CEDAR FALLS — Changes have been occurring in University of Northern Iowa classrooms this week as the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 continues to grow.

Provost Jim Wohlpart explained the changes earlier this week in a campus update on the UNI Forward Together website – including new seating arrangements, more hybrid in-person/online formats or moving to larger spaces.

A total of 70 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first two weeks of classes. That's an increase of eight students since UNI unveiled its online COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

A total of 54 positive cases were reported last week out of 168 tests administered, a positivity rate of 32.14%. Numbers from Aug. 24-28 were updated earlier this week.

During the first week of classes, Aug. 17-21, there were 16 positive cases out of 85 tests. Over the two-week period, 253 tests were administered with 183 negative results, according to the dashboard.

As students started their third week at UNI Monday, Wohlpart addressed the classroom changes they will see in the campus update.

"In response to the concerns you've shared with us, and to reduce the likelihood of quarantining, we are instituting additional changes in our classroom arrangements," he said. "These changes will include further reducing seating capacities in some rooms, rearranging the seating plans for some classrooms, and moving some classes to new, more spacious rooms. The goal is to reduce the number of students who are sitting within the six foot distance required by the (federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention) for sending students into quarantine."

The dashboard also notes the number of students UNI's department of residence has in quarantine and isolation. That includes students who live in campus housing.

As of Sunday, 83 students were in quarantine because they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Another 28 students were in isolation because they have been diagnosed with the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus.

The dashboard and campus updates can be found online at forwardtogether.uni.edu.

