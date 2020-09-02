Growing UNI student COVID-19 cases prompt changes in classrooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Changes have been occurring in University of Northern Iowa classrooms this week as the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 continues to grow.

Provost Jim Wohlpart explained the changes earlier this week in a campus update on the UNI Forward Together website – including new seating arrangements, more hybrid in-person/online formats or moving to larger spaces.

A total of 70 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first two weeks of classes. That's an increase of eight students since UNI unveiled its online COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

A total of 54 positive cases were reported last week out of 168 tests administered, a positivity rate of 32.14%. Numbers from Aug. 24-28 were updated earlier this week.

During the first week of classes, Aug. 17-21, there were 16 positive cases out of 85 tests. Over the two-week period, 253 tests were administered with 183 negative results, according to the dashboard.

As students started their third week at UNI Monday, Wohlpart addressed the classroom changes they will see in the campus update.