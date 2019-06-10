{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Grow Cedar Valley’s board of directors voted unanimously to endorse the proposed school bond request by the Cedar Falls Community School District.

The district proposes to fund the building of a new high school on 50 acres of district owned land near West 27th Street and Hudson Road, at a total cost of $112.9 million.

The general obligation bond request is for $69.9 million, the remaining $43 million would be covered by the one-cent sales tax.

The vote is scheduled for June 25.

The board took the action following a presentation by the district’s Superintendent Dr. Andy Pattee May 21.

Grow Cedar Valley CEO Cary Darrah said, “Supporting education in general is the foundation of building a workforce that will compete and provide global expertise for our local economy.”

