WATERLOO — A group of mothers are voicing their concerns regarding gun safety in the area and have gone to school boards to speak on the topic.

The Cedar Valley’s chapter of Be SMART was formed at the beginning of the year. A component of Moms Demand Action, which works to implement public safety measures to protect people from gun violence, Be SMART looks to educate people about ways to safely and securely store their firearms.

Jamie Oberheu, the lead of the Cedar Valley chapter, said people involved in the organization educate adults to “know it’s the adults job to keep kids safe from guns.” This involves education about securely storing guns, modeling appropriate behavior, asking about guns in others’ homes, recognizing guns are a pivotal part of child suicide and telling others to simply “be smart.”

She said there are currently seven active members who are parents of children from Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly.

Oberheu is a second grade teacher at Orange Elementary in Waterloo. She realized she couldn’t continue to sit idly as death tolls of students and teachers continued to climb.

“After the Uvalde school shooting, I realized I needed to do something instead of sitting back waiting for something to happen,” she said about the tragedy that killed 19 students, two teachers and injured 17 more people at a Texas elementary school in 2022.

The data lead for the local group, Ashley Partee, is fairly new to the Cedar Valley after moving from Des Moines.

She relocated to Waterloo after her 15-year-old son and his two friends were murdered in Des Moines in 2020.

According to the Des Moines Register, her son, Thayn Wright, and his friends, Malachi and Devonte Swanks, were killed by three other teens after they robbed Wright and the Swanks of their video game consoles and cell phones.

Emmanuel Totaye and Daishawn Gills were sentenced to life in prison in 2022. Leontreal Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree robbery. Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors to testify against Totaye and Gills.

Before moving to Waterloo, Partee attended an advocacy day at the state capitol to talk to legislators about gun violence.

Kayla Craig, the communications lead for the group, noted she was a child when the Columbine school shooting happened, in college during the Virginia Tech shooting, pregnant during the Sandy Hook shooting and had children during the Uvalde shooting.

“I wanted to look and see what I can do on an individual level … and encourage people who do have power and voice in a systemic situation to do what we can to keep kids safe and think about kids who can’t come to school boards and advocate for themselves.”

Craig said her daughter is disabled and, in her child’s individualized education program, she and school staff have to plan what to do in case there is a shooter in the school.

“Not every kid is able to hide, or run or keep quiet,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

She believes the first step in preventing such incidences is to limit access to guns.

An analysis from the U.S. Secret Service that looked at targeted school violence states that, in 75% of school violence, the perpetrator had potential access to weapons from the home. The vast majority of those weapons were firearms. Others included explosive devices or bladed weapons.

The women noted earlier this year a student was found with a gun at Central Middle School. In April, The Courier reported that police charged a 14-year-old boy at Central with carrying weapons and carrying weapons on school grounds after school officials discovered a handgun in his backpack.

Craig said the group decided to speak to the Waterloo Board of Education because they believe its members care about their kids, families and community. She said the organization is not partisan and is welcoming.

“It’s easy to get behind that we can keep guns stored safely and keep kids safe because of that,” she said. “It’s a grown-up’s responsibility to do that. Everything can be polarized and a lot of us can find common ground.”

Oberheu said she doesn’t necessarily believe having more guns in schools through additional school resource officers is what will keep schools safe – rather, the most important factor is just keeping firearms out of children’s hands.

Waterloo Community Schools' Athletic Director Dan Huff, who also deals with the district’s safety programs, said SROs provide a layer of safety to the schools.

In June, the board approved the addition of a Waterloo police sergeant to be a liaison between the SROs and the director of at-risk and student services. She will also provide regular visibility at the elementary buildings.

Board member Jesse Knight said his personal thoughts are that each school location should have a dedicated SRO. Along with the new sergeant position, there are six Waterloo officers and one Evansdale officer. The district has 19 preschool through 12th-grade schools, including the Waterloo Career Center.

“I strongly believe that school safety is a good allocation of public tax dollars,” Knight said. “As a community member, I would also support public funds to provide SROs to all public and private schools that reside within the Waterloo Community School District.”

He said anyone attending any school shouldn’t have to worry about their safety.

Huff said apart from SROs, the school has other safety implementations in place such as video cameras, processes for visitors entering the school and active shooter drills. He also said there are safety chairs for each building that assist principals. These are funded positions and they review incidents that may occur.

He also said monthly safety meetings take place.

“We’re always constantly reviewing and seeing how we can improve and, you know, new technology comes out and – if it’s appropriate and we can do it – we certainly give those things very high consideration,” Huff said.

Some ideas that have presented themselves are updating video cameras, installing metal detectors and requiring students to have clear backpacks.

The school district is also receiving almost $1 million from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ School Safety Bureau. Last year, she announced $100 million in school safety funding for public, private and independent schools.

From this, the Iowa Department of Public Safety formed the School Safety Bureau with four primary objectives. Those include providing an emergency radio to every Iowa school, providing active shooter training to schools and places of worship, providing active shooter training to Iowa law enforcement and first responders, and developing and monitoring a threat reporting tool that is accessible via an app, website, and phone.

Huff said the school district has $50,000 per building from the bureau to enhance safety. Nineteen of 20 buildings went through vulnerability tests. The Elk Run Heights location did not receive a test because it is currently unoccupied.

The test looks at safety procedures for how the district responds to tornado warnings, severe weather, fires or active shooters. Huff said the results of those tests are not made public because of the sensitive information.

Each building was scored on entry control; electric systems, such as video surveillance; barriers, such as posts in front of the building to deter people from driving into the building; perimeters, such as fencing; security; lighting; and doors and windows.

“We’ve had some people tell us that we’ve got some really good procedures and policies in place related to student and staff safety and school safety,” Huff said, noting that he will always take help if it is earmarked. “Certainly we’re always reviewing it and, you know, we’re excited about the opportunity to focus the $50,000 per building on enhancing the safety.”

The grant money must be applied for by Dec. 31, 2024.

Huff believes Waterloo Schools has worked hard at providing safe environments for many years.

“We’ve focused on curriculum, we want the highest educational standards,” he said. “We want all that but we … want to create a very, very safe environment – a safe and positive environment for our students to learn and feel good about being there and feel safe.”