DES MOINES — Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst will host virtual informational nights on Monday and Tuesday for Iowa students interested in applying to the United States Service Academies. Every year, Grassley and Ernst each nominate 10 individuals to each of the U.S. Service Academies.

Representatives from all five academies, including the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy, will be available to answer any questions about the application and nomination process.

Connect via WebEx online at senate.webex.com/senate/j.php?MTID=me778eeed06ded55f326700237b48b1ce. To contact Grassley’s office, email academy_nominations@grassley.senate.gov or call (515) 288-1145. To contact Ernst’s office, email Brenda_Safranski@ernst.senate.gov or call (515) 284-4272. Go to grassley.senate.gov/services/academy-nominations to view the Academy Nomination application.

US Army under gun to make more ammo for Ukraine