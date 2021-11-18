Grant will allow Waterloo Schools to provide all students with work-based learning options

WATERLOO — All students would have work-based learning opportunities before they graduate under plans being developed by Waterloo Community Schools.

Currently, those in the advanced manufacturing program at the Waterloo Career Center can participate in apprenticeships that give them real-world job experience. But a recently announced mini-grant from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council will help the district expand real-world job experiences in all sorts of career areas.

Administrators hope to make those opportunities available even to East, Expo and West high school students who never take a class at the career center. They would also be open to students from seven public and three non-public schools outside of the district that can take classes at the career center.

“In the end, we want to have a universal work-based learning program,” said Jeff Frost, executive director of professional technical education for the district. “We want to make this equitable for all students. So, if you’re not at the career center you can do that, too.”

Waterloo Schools is one of nine districts that received $5,500 grants to design or improve upon existing relevant, engaging work-based learning plans that could serve as models for others across the state.

According to a news release, the grants were awarded based on plans to create “innovative solutions” connecting classrooms and future careers, reach a diversity of students at all grade levels, involve businesses and other community partners, and provide professional development to educators. By June, outstanding work-based learning plans will be posted on the Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning website and distributed through the STEM Council for other schools to utilize as they develop or enhance their own plans

“We know that our students in our (career center) classes are getting great technical skills through the curriculum,” said Frost, while learning “soft skills” like time management and punctuality. The efforts underway will allow them to use both kinds of skills “in real work-based learning areas” for “careers and pathways that they want to pursue.”

After two to three semesters studying in a particular field, the intent would be to get students “involved in what it’s really like to be a professional in the workforce,” he explained, including earning a wage.

Those studying the trades would typically enroll in a registered apprenticeship while students in the nursing program could participate in a quality pre-apprenticeship. Fields such as hospitality, culinary arts, digital graphics, information technology, business, marketing and early childhood education would be placed in an internship. In some cases, students given those experiences would create a resume and go through an interview process, “skills that are vital to getting a job,” Frost said.

“We’re kind of doing soft roll-outs now,” he added, for those existing work-based learning programs. Officials hope that a quality pre-apprenticeship already set up for certified nursing assistants can begin next semester after students finish their clinical experiences. That has been held back by COVID-19 restrictions at nursing homes and assisted living facilities that may ease by then.

Within the next year, though, work-based learning components for other career areas that students can explore through district classes “would kind of be set in stone and rolled out for students that wanted to get into it,” said Frost. “We want to have this process nailed down, I would say, by the ‘22-’23 school year.”

