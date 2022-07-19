Grant buys new microscopes at the University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Earlier this year, the University of Northern Iowa department of biology received a $213,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, which was used to purchase new microscopes outfitted with real-time imaging technology.

The new compound microscopes and stereo microscopes are outfitted with cameras that allow images to be displayed in real-time on a computer monitor, laptop or personal device. Users will be able to capture images, annotate them and use them in lab reports or for studying.

With this enhanced and enlarged image of study specimens, faculty will be able to very quickly see which students are doing well in their investigations and which need coaching.

The microscopes, which were delivered in April, will be used in biology classes by an average of more than 300 students from various majors across campus each semester.