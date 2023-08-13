WATERLOO — Multiple grants will come before the Board of Educationat 5 p.m. Monday when it meets in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Grants and donations over $2,500 must be approved by the board, meaning many grants on Monday night are for thousands of dollars.

The largest grant is for $327,816 to update Waterloo Community Schools’ security cameras. The Stronger Connections Grant from the Iowa Department of Education is a component of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022. The federal act provides $1 billion in funding for states to distribute to high-need schools.

The Strong Connections Grant was established to help schools provide students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments by establishing emergency operation plans, a positive school culture and climate and prioritizing student wellness, according to the board’s handout.

Two grants will be provided for the preschool through 12th-grade LifeLab program. The program’s goals are listed as providing a connection to Waterloo, increasing student leadership, providing experiential and service learning and establishing career pathways.

The R.J. McElroy Trust is contributing $200,000 per year for the next three years, starting in 2024, for the program. A letter from the organization’s executive director said with this gift the trust has contributed more than $2 million – the largest programmatic grant given by the trust.

The district is also expected to accept a $15,000 grant from Volunteer Iowa for the LifeLab program. The money, coming from the Volunteer Generation Fund American Rescue Plan Youth Service-Learning Grant, will support teacher stipends for professional development and classroom supplies for the program.

School districts funded through the grant program will be required to engage a minimum of three new classrooms in service-learning each semester while maintaining service-learning in past classrooms. They must also participate in eight service-learning trainings and seven one-on-one coaching sessions.

The board will also consider approving:

An updated joint service agreement between Hawkeye Community College and the district.

A change order of an additional $24,280 for the West High School gym floor replacement project for floor leveling.

A change order of an additional $37,427 for the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion due to ceiling, elevator and sump pump issues and storm drain piping replacement.

The top four priorities for the next session of the General Assembly as student achievement, school safety, dropout/at risk and teacher recruitment and licensure.