WATERLOO — Multiple grants will come before the Board of Educationat 5 p.m. Monday when it meets in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Grants and donations over $2,500 must be approved by the board, meaning many grants on Monday night are for thousands of dollars.
The largest grant is for $327,816 to update Waterloo Community Schools’ security cameras. The Stronger Connections Grant from the Iowa Department of Education is a component of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022. The federal act provides $1 billion in funding for states to distribute to high-need schools.
The Strong Connections Grant was established to help schools provide students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments by establishing emergency operation plans, a positive school culture and climate and prioritizing student wellness, according to the board’s handout.
Two grants will be provided for the preschool through 12th-grade LifeLab program. The program’s goals are listed as providing a connection to Waterloo, increasing student leadership, providing experiential and service learning and establishing career pathways.
The R.J. McElroy Trust is contributing $200,000 per year for the next three years, starting in 2024, for the program. A letter from the organization’s executive director said with this gift the trust has contributed more than $2 million – the largest programmatic grant given by the trust.
The district is also expected to accept a $15,000 grant from Volunteer Iowa for the LifeLab program. The money, coming from the Volunteer Generation Fund American Rescue Plan Youth Service-Learning Grant, will support teacher stipends for professional development and classroom supplies for the program.
School districts funded through the grant program will be required to engage a minimum of three new classrooms in service-learning each semester while maintaining service-learning in past classrooms. They must also participate in eight service-learning trainings and seven one-on-one coaching sessions.
The board will also consider approving:
- An updated joint service agreement between Hawkeye Community College and the district.
- A change order of an additional $24,280 for the West High School gym floor replacement project for floor leveling.
- A change order of an additional $37,427 for the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion due to ceiling, elevator and sump pump issues and storm drain piping replacement.
- The top four priorities for the next session of the General Assembly as student achievement, school safety, dropout/at risk and teacher recruitment and licensure.