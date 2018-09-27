WATERLOO — The granddaughter of the woman who helped found the Catholic Worker movement will speak Friday at St. Edward Church.
Kate Hennessy is on a speaking tour to promote her book, “Dorothy Day: The World will be Saved by Beauty.” She will speak from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Edward, 1423 Kimball Ave. The public is invited.
Books will be available for purchase at the talk and at the University of Northern Iowa Bookstore.
Day, Hennessy’s grandmother, was a prominent writer and social activist who started The Catholic Worker newspaper in New York with Peter Maurin in 1933. Their efforts spawned a movement by the same name that resulted in the establishment of Catholic Worker houses around the country to serve the poor and homeless. She died in 1980.
Earlier in the day, Hennessy will speak to students at Columbus High School and Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School as well as at a University of Northern Iowa theology and philosophy class. She will also spend time at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Worker houses in Waterloo, which are helping to sponsor the speaking events. The three houses offer community meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and provide emergency shelter to people in crisis situations.
Carol Luce, the retired service and leadership development coordinator for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, noted that Columbus and Blessed Maria students volunteer to serve meals at one of the houses once a month.
“I think it’s really important for the students to know who Dorothy Day is,” said Luce. “There’s nothing more meaningful than putting that face on social justice.”
There are more than 240 Catholic Worker communities in the U.S. and across the world. Waterloo’s first house opened 35 years ago.
Fran Fuller, a live-in volunteer at one of the Waterloo houses, explained that there is no headquarters for the houses and they are not tax-exempt social service agencies or financially supported by the Roman Catholic Church. She said the Catholic Worker movement advocates a belief in people — not the state — being responsible for each other, non-violence and voluntary poverty.
“We believe in living with the poor,” said Fuller. The goal “is to treat everybody who comes to the door as if they were Jesus. If they ask for food and we have food, we give them food.”
