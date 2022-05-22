 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation set for three Waterloo high schools

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools' Class of 2022 will be graduating this week.

Commencement ceremonies, beginning at 6 p.m., are planned for Expo High School Tuesday at Expo Alternative Learning Center as well as for East High School Wednesday and West High School Thursday at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

All graduations will be rebroadcast on Mediacom Local Access Channel 19. The link will also be posted on the district's Facebook page and Twitter account as well as posted on its YouTube channel.

