Graduating foster youth to be celebrated
WATERLOO — A celebration is being planned for Cedar Valley area foster care youth graduating from high school and aging out of the system.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the effort organized by a committee of local volunteers to recognize the achievements of these seniors. There are five young women and four young men who will be honored.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an open house will not be held as it has been in past years.

Instead, committee members are planning a parade of cars that will deliver gifts and cards to the graduates’ homes.

Practical gifts that can be used to begin living independently will be procured by the committee.

Additional cards and gift cards from community members will also be given to the graduates.

Monetary donations to help cover the costs of the group gifts are being sought. Checks payable to Success Link can be sent to Holly Otto, DHS, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo 50703. Cards and or gift cards for the individual graduates can be dropped off or sent to that address as well.

The deadline for receipt of cards and gifts to be distributed is May 15. If additional information is needed call Ellen Vanderloo at 232-7650.



