Governor's STEM Council announces Scale-Up recipients

CEDAR FALLS — The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is anticipating that more 112,000 students throughout the state will benefit from STEM Scale-Up programming in the 2022-23 academic year.

Nearly 2,000 educators are expected to engage with 13 selected programs offering high-quality science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and experiences for preK-12 students and educators in-school, afterschool and in other educational settings.

For each of the last 11 years, the STEM Council has invited top preK-12 STEM programs to scale across Iowa in the aptly named “STEM Scale-Up Program.” Educators were able to apply for one or more programs to be implemented during the coming year with topics including computing, medicine, robotics and connections to STEM careers. These programs were selected based on the council’s strategic priorities and identifying opportunities to prepare Iowa students for the future workforce.

“The council resolved early on that no young Iowan would come in second when it comes to access to excellent STEM education, and the Scale-Up Programs have been successful in delivering high-quality learning experiences,” Jeff Weld, executive director of the council, said in a news release. “About one-fifth of all preK-12 youth take part in this strongly evaluated and effective program, totaling over one million today. Participants express greater interest in STEM study and careers, and outperform peers on statewide tests of mathematics, science and reading. For these reasons Scale-Up has become a signature STEM Council initiative.”

To create the annual STEM Scale-Up Program menu, the STEM Council reviews applications from programs that serve students from preschool to high school. This year, there were 79 applications that resulted in the 13 high-quality programs being selected.

Program recipients are selected by regional STEM advisory boards each guided by a program manager. Selection criteria is based on need, student diversity, geographic location and distribution, and plans to sustain the program, among other factors. Since 2012, funding from the Legislature has enabled more than one million Iowa students to participate in STEM Scale-Up Programs.

Educator training for this year’s STEM Scale-Up Program recipients begins this summer. A complete list of 2022-23 STEM Scale-Up Program recipients can be found at iowastem.org/scale-up.