Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure intended to help keep some hospitals open in rural Iowa.
House File 75 creates a state licensure process allowing some hospitals to get a “Rural Emergency Hospital” designation. The designation comes from a federal program, in which hospitals stop providing inpatient services but are able stay open for outpatient services and maintaining a 24/7 emergency room. Only hospitals with fewer than 50 beds are eligible for the program, and must meet other eligibility requirements.
Hospitals joining the program, which began accepting applications in January, would receive more Medicare reimbursements as well as a monthly facility payment.
“This is part of our unwavering commitment to ensuring all Iowans, no matter where they live, receive the quality medical care they need and deserve,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This bill is an impactful step in that direction, and it’s a pleasure to sign it into law.”
The move to this new health care model comes as some Iowa hospitals struggle to keep their doors open. When Blessing Health Keokuk closed in October 2022, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley asked whether the REH program could help reestablish the hospital. Michigan-based Insight Institute acquired the Keokuk health care facility Monday, and announced it is considering the federal designation as it looks at the best ways to provide service in southeast Iowa.
Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Chris Mitchell said the program could help save hospitals like Blessing Health Keokuk in the the future.
“In the last decade, more than 140 hospitals have closed in the United States. Most of those hospitals are in rural areas including one here in Iowa,” Mitchell said in a statement. “This bill provides a potential lifeline to our rural hospitals across the state, gives struggling hospitals another option to avoid closure and ensures that local access to care is maintained.”
Grassley also praised Reynolds and state lawmakers for passing the state licensing program into law.
“REH is the most significant reform to protect access to essential rural health care services in decades,” Grassley said in a statement. “I’m glad rural hospitals and communities in Iowa have one more option to sustain their operations and maintain health care access in the community.”
Reynolds and Iowa Republicans have proposed other measures they argue will help hospitals in rural Iowa stay in business. The governor signed liability limits on medical malpractice cases into law in February to protect doctors and hospitals against “nuclear” jury awards and high insurance rates. The governor’s omnibus health care proposal also contains measures to support rural health care providers.
Cities With the Highest Property Taxes
America’s homebuyers have had an extraordinarily difficult few years. Heavy demand and scarce inventory in late 2020 and 2021 led to record growth in prices, while a run of high inflation throughout the economy made it more difficult to save up for a home. As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to cool demand in housing and other sectors, the costs to borrow for a mortgage have also increased.
For recent homebuyers and existing owners, trends in the real estate market have posed another challenge: property tax increases.
Property taxes are usually calculated as a percentage of the assessed value of a property, an estimate that taxing authorities typically update every few years or when the property is sold. Because home prices have risen so dramatically since 2020, tax assessments are rising as well—which means larger annual property tax bills.
Property taxes account for over 36 percent of all state and local taxes
Higher property taxes can be daunting for homeowners, but they are a boon for state and local governments that rely heavily on property tax revenue. Property taxes totaled nearly $670 billion in 2021, representing more than one-third of all U.S. state and local tax collections. Rising property values should continue to grow that figure in future years. This could also help state and local governments weather the impacts of future economic downturns, which tend to have more immediate negative effects on other revenue sources like income and sales taxes.
The effective property tax rate has generally declined over the past decade
While homeowners may be concerned about an increase in their tax bills in light of recent market trends, the overall effective property tax rate nationwide has actually declined since 2014. After reaching a recent peak of 1.157% in 2014, the effective rate—calculated as the aggregate taxes paid divided by the aggregate value of housing units—fell to 1.087% in 2021. Because properties are typically only accessed for tax purposes periodically or when there is a transfer of ownership, changes in the effective property tax rate tend to lag behind changes in residential housing prices.
New Jersey and Illinois have the highest effective property tax rates for owner occupied homes
However, taxpayers’ burdens can vary substantially depending on geography. Certain states have put in place laws that limit how much the state or localities can charge in property taxes. One of the most notable examples is
California’s Proposition 13, enacted in 1978. Prop 13 caps the property tax rate at 1% (in addition to any local voter-approved indebtedness) and limits when the value of properties can be reassessed for tax purposes. A number of other states have followed suit with similar legislation and ballot initiatives to limit property tax collection in various ways. Even within statewide limits, local governments could also choose to levy taxes at different rates, meaning that comparably valued properties in two localities or taxing districts could have widely different tax bills.
These overlapping state and local policies create a complicated mosaic of property tax regimes across the U.S. At the state level, the Northeast and Midwest tend to have the highest effective property tax rates, led by New Jersey at 2% and Illinois at 1.9%. In contrast, effective rates tend to be much lower in the South and Mountain West regions.
At the metropolitan level, those in Texas and New York headline the list of locations with the highest property taxes. Texas places four major metros in the top 15, while three New York metros are represented—including Rochester, which has the nation’s highest property taxes at a 2.4% effective rate.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the highest property taxes, researchers at
Construction Coverage calculated the effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes by dividing the aggregate real estate taxes paid by the aggregate value of housing units in 2021. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest property taxes.
Small and midsize metros with the highest property taxes
15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.3% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,086 Median owner-occupied home value: $220,900 Median owner-occupied household income: $67,153
14. Pittsburgh, PA
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $2,671 Median owner-occupied home value: $190,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,609
13. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $6,397 Median owner-occupied home value: $397,100 Median owner-occupied household income: $86,530
12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $9,091 Median owner-occupied home value: $533,700 Median owner-occupied household income: $84,409
11. Columbus, OH
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,568 Median owner-occupied home value: $254,700 Median owner-occupied household income: $71,839
10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,941 Median owner-occupied home value: $233,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,775
9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,033 Median owner-occupied home value: $266,200 Median owner-occupied household income: $68,449
8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,635 Median owner-occupied home value: $300,300 Median owner-occupied household income: $80,007
7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,381 Median owner-occupied home value: $252,300 Median owner-occupied household income: $70,893
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,106 Median owner-occupied home value: $294,900 Median owner-occupied household income: $75,975
5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.7% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,264 Median owner-occupied home value: $184,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $62,315
4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.8% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,145 Median owner-occupied home value: $192,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $62,794
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,776 Median owner-occupied home value: $281,100 Median owner-occupied household income: $78,166
2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,843 Median owner-occupied home value: $278,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $82,258
1. Rochester, NY
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 2.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,586 Median owner-occupied home value: $171,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,516
