DES MOINES – George Anderson, a 13-year teaching veteran who presents his history classes as hands-on, problem-solving opportunities, is the Iowa Department of Education’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today at Cedar Rapids’ Kennedy High School.
Anderson, 43, also serves on the school’s leadership team and is an assistant football coach.
“The Teacher of the Year award honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said. “As a former social studies teacher, I was particularly enthusiastic hearing about how George makes social studies come alive and relevant in his classroom.”
Anderson, a former Marine, said he educates students to discover for themselves the concepts behind social studies.
The finalists for the 2020 Teacher of the Year are:
- Corrine Brown, fourth-grade teacher at Cedar Heights Elementary School, Cedar Falls Community School District.
- Luis Lemus, dual language teacher at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, Sioux City Community School District
- Dan Loy, fifth-grade teacher at Beaver Creek Elementary School, Johnston Community School District
- Joan Nikkel, seventh-grade language arts teacher, Pella Middle School, Pella Community School District
The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958.
