WATERLOO --- The 2019 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching will be awarded to 10 Black Hawk County teachers this year.
This year, the R.J. McElroy Trust, which sponsors the annual event along with KWWL-TV, received 850 nominations for 425 teachers in Black Hawk County. Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.
The 10 winners are:
--- Rafael Benitez, eighth- and ninth-grade English teacher, Bunger Middle School, Evansdale.
--- Justin Decker, ninth- through 12th-grade special education teacher, Waterloo East High School.
--- Sara McIntosh, fourth-grade teacher, Dunkerton Elementary, Dunkerton.
--- Lorri Mehmen, special education teacher, River Hills School, Cedar Falls.
--- Kristen Schrock, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary, Cedar Falls.
--- Tracey Simon, fifth-grade teacher, Blessed Sacrament School, Waterloo.
--- Stacey Snyder, K-5th Expanded Learning Program teacher, Gifted Resource teacher, Orange Elementary, Waterloo
--- Ann Thomas, technology integrationist, Lou Henry Elementary, Waterloo.
--- Matthew Tobin, ninth- through 12th-grade social studies/world history teacher, Waterloo West High School.
--- Erin Wittenburg, ninth- through 12th-grade physical education teacher, 10th-grade health instructor, Union High School, La Porte City.
These 10 award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential, according to the event organizers. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will award each Gold Star teacher $500 to improve his or her classroom.
The program honoring this year's recipients will be held May 21 at 7 p.m. at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls. The public is invited. Tickets, which are free of charge, are necessary for admission. They are available at www.goldstarteacher.com. The Gold Star Singers children's choir will perform under the direction of Allison Schutte, music teacher at Kittrell Elementary in Waterloo. This is the 31st year of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.